Alycia is a mostly black female with very soft, shiny fur born around 2014. No one came for her at impound. She is very friendly with trusted people. She will meet you at the door, talk to you, ankle rub and follow you. When you sit, she likes to be next you. You’ll hear her purr right away while you brush or pet her. She will knead you and sometimes face rub. She likes to play with toys, window watch and sleeps part of the night with you. She is shy around strangers. She prefers calm, so kids over age 7 would be best. She tolerates most dogs and some passive male cats.
To learn more contact SecondHand Hounds at 952-322-7643 or secondhandhounds.org/adopt/how-to-adopt/. The pets have been vet checked, wormed, vaccinated, tested for heart worm, have a microchip ID, checked for friendly dispositions and are neutered/spayed.