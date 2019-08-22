Pet of the week

Sparkles, a Staffie bull terrier mix born in 2016, would like to be your male dog’s new sister. Sparkles knows basic obedience and is house and crate trained, and behaves without being crated. She likes to play fetch, tug-o-war, or by herself with toys. Sparkles follows you around, reaches a paw up to request attention, leans against you, lays her head in your lap, and gives dog kisses. She likes petting, leash walks, and sleeping with you. She was unclaimed at impound. She is very friendly and affectionate with trusted people, is shy of strangers, is best with kids over age 7, and hasn’t met cats.
The Rescue Crew pets have been spayed/neutered, dewormed, microchipped, and are up to date on core vaccinations. For questions email Elizabeth.spore@co.dakota.mn.us or call 651-276-8465. To meet a pet, fill out the adoption application at www.rescuecrew.org.