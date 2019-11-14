Pet of the week

This confident, outgoing boy is friendly with folks he knows and strangers. Ned is house trained, and is calm and quiet when in his crate. He gets along with most dogs, hasn’t met cats, and should be OK with kids over age 8, but hasn’t met them. Ned will eagerly meet you at the door, reach up to request attention, lean on you, and hope for lots of petting. He was born around June 2015 and is an American pit bull terrier, weighing 45 pounds. Ned enjoys car rides, brushing, playing with toys, and going for leash walks. Ned might enjoy a fenced yard. He has learned the commands for sit, shake and high five.
The Rescue Crew pets have been spayed/neutered, dewormed, microchipped, and are up to date on core vaccinations. For questions email Kyle at ahoffmak1033@gmail or call 952-857-9478. To meet a pet, please fill out the adoption application at www.rescuecrew.org.