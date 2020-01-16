This affectionate, puppy-active, male golden retriever was rescued from the meat trade in China. Rocky was born around March 2019. He is crate trained, house trained and knows how to sit. Rocky likes to hang out with his people, is eager to please and is food motivated. He follows you, gives dog kisses, lays his head in your lap and rolls over for tummy stroking. He is good with most cats, fine with strangers and wants to be the only dog. Rocky enjoys car rides, leash walks, playing with chew toys and sticks. He will need training. RAGOM policies require a fenced yard and no kids under age 11 for adoptions.
RAGOM rescues golden retrievers. Its dogs have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, are up to date on vaccinations and have a micro ID. For further information or to start the adoption process, visit www.ragom.org. Rocky’s web page can be found at ragom.org/dogs/rocky-19-169c.