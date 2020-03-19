This beautiful tortoiseshell kitten has unusual markings and four colors. She was born in September 2019 and was surrendered with her mom and siblings. She enjoys playing with cat toys and running water. Raina will meet you at the door and then is off to be kitten-active. She is OK with kind kids over age 6, the foster’s dog and other cats. When it is meal time she lets you know you aren’t serving it fast enough. With known folks, Raina is friendly and outgoing but shy with strangers. She enjoys petting and brushing and will stay in your lap for that. She tolerates being picked up and prefers sitting next to you. Raina would do best with a cat/kitten for a companion. Siblings are available.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Adoption fee is $125 for adults, $150 for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.