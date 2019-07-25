Bellah enjoys going out in the yard to zoom around, play with other dogs and chase squirrels. She is house trained and sits to gently take treats. She’s not a fan of her kennel, as she would rather cuddle with you. She watches for you at the window, door greets, follows you, and gives dog kisses. She has met and is good with kids over age 5, is friendly with new folks, but hasn’t met cats. She enjoys car rides, leash walks and snuggling in bed with you. The vet thinks she is a terrier mix that was born in 2016. She was unclaimed at impound.
The Rescue Crew pets have been spayed/neutered, dewormed, microchipped , and are up to date on core vaccinations. For questions call Breanna 612-817-4254 or email Maddie.bangs@rescuecrew.org, To meet a pet, fill out the adoption application at www.rescuecrew.org.