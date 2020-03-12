This wispy haired, orange-and-white kitten likes to play with running water, toys by herself, or interactive toys with you. Rosie has met and is fine with kids over age 6, the foster’s cat and dog. She is kitten-active, quiet, friendly with known people and shy of strangers. She tolerates being held, uses a scratching post and stays in your lap for short periods of time for brushing and petting. Rosie door greets and she likes to sit next to you. She is fascinated with running water, batting at it. Rosie rolls over for tummy stroking with trusted folks. She will benefit from another cat as a pal. She was born July 25, 2019, and was bottle fed after the mom cat died. Siblings are available.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Adoption fee is $125 for adults, $150 for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.