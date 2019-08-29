Pet of the week

Jimi and his sister, born in 2016, are lucky cats. A serviceman stationed in the Middle East befriended the kittens and when the tour of duty was over, arranged for them to be sent to the United States for adoption. Jimi watches for you at the window, ankle rubs, gives kitty kisses and jabbers when it is meal time. He tolerates being picked up, will let you place him in your lap, staying for short periods of time. Jimi enjoys interactive toys, petting, brushing and purrs on contact with a trusted person. He is friendly with trusted folks and strangers, hasn’t met dogs, and would be best with kids over age 10. Jimi and his sister Bagheera are a bonded pair.
To learn more, contact SecondHand Hounds at 952-322-7643 or secondhandhounds.org/adopt/how-to-adopt/. The pets have been vet checked, wormed, vaccinated, tested for heart worm, have a microchip ID, checked for friendly dispositions and are neutered/spayed. Adoption fee: $199 for the pair.