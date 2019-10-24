Nucky
Nucky is a friendly and affectionate rust colored male bull terrier, born around June 2015, weighing 63 lbs. He is trusting with folks and best with respectful kids six and up. He really enjoys cuddling with cats and playing with most dogs. He’ll share his toys but not his food. He’s house and crate trained and knows basic obedience. He’ll greet you when you arrive, reach a paw up for attention, lean against you and sleep with you, if allowed. He enjoys leash walks, car rides, petting and brushing. He’d love to be your loyal companion.
The Rescue Crew pets have been spayed/neutered, dewormed, micro chipped and are up to date on core vaccinations. For questions e-mail: andrea@timberwolffitness.com or call 651-233-0613. To meet a pet please fill out the adoption application at rescuecrew.org .