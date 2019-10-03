This adorable, outgoing, little charmer wants to be your new companion. He is friendly with everyone, tolerates respectful dogs and preschoolers. Birch has distinguished himself by jumping from the floor to your shoulders if you aren’t too tall. Of course he is kitten active, playing by himself with toys or with interactive toys with you. Birch’s purr can be heard right when he comes in contact with trusted people. He window watches, door greets, ankle rubs, follows you, and periodically talks. Birch likes being held upright and rubs against your face. Siblings are available.
The Rescue Crew pets have been spayed/neutered, dewormed, micro chipped , and are up to date on core vaccinations. For questions e-mail: chaffeester@gmail.com call Becky: 763-442-3914. To meet a pet please fill out the adoption application at www.rescuecrew.org .