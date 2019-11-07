Scarlet is an outgoing, mellow, friendly petite female orange tabby born around October 2018. She really likes people and immediately accepts strangers and kids over age 4. She’ll entertain you with interactive toys or plays by herself with toy mice. She’s affectionate and likes to sit in your lap for petting and brushing. She ankle rubs, gives kitty kisses, watches for you at the window, door greets, follows you, and likes being held for a while. She is usually quiet and rolls over for tummy stroking. She can get along with other cats if they don’t pick on her. She is kitten-active and is OK around activity and a bit of noise. She will use a scratching post.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Adoption fee is $125 for adults, $150 for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.