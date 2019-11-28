No one came for Hercules at impound, so he’s ready for you. He likes being held, will jump into your lap to sit, and likes cuddling in bed under the blankets. He is crate and house trained, is good with gentle kids and dogs, but not cats. He’ll look for you at the window, door greet, lean against you, lay his head in your lap and give dog kisses. He is very friendly, easy-going and affectionate with trusted folks. He is initially cautious of strangers and is nervous and shy of men. He enjoys car rides and does fine on the leash. He’s a Chihuahua/rat terrier born around April 2017, who likes lots of petting and tummy rubs.
The Rescue Crew pets have been spayed/neutered, dewormed, microchipped, and are up to date on core vaccinations. For questions call Annie at 612-751-0356, or email Annie.orbison@rescuecrew.org. To meet a pet, please fill out the adoption application at www.rescuecrew.org.