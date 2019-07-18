jewel
Jewel was born in foster care to a stray mom cat. She is friendly with strangers, gentle kids and most cats. This affectionate, outgoing torby was born in February 2019. She ankle rubs, face rubs, gives kitty kisses, watches for you at the window and greets you at the door. Jewel is OK being picked up, jumps in to your lap when you sit and stays for a short while to enjoy brushing and petting. She enjoys interactive toys, playing by herself, window watching and sleeping with you. Siblings available.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Adoption fee is $125 for adults and $150 for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492.