Lilly got out of impound and into the rescue; now she is waiting for you. She knows basic obedience, is house and crate trained, and behaves without a crate. She was born around January 2018 and still has puppy energy. She likes to play fetch, catch, tug-o-war or go for hikes. She enjoys sleeping with you, being held, and will jump into your lap when you sit. She likes cats and most dogs, but is on the dominant side. She is best with kids over age 12 and is nervous and cautious of new people. She’ll watch for you, door greet, follow you, lean against you, give dog kisses. She enjoys snuggling. She is a 29-pound pointer/J.R. terrier mix wishing Santa would bring her a forever family.
To learn more, contact SecondHand Hounds at 952-322-7643 or secondhandhounds.org/adopt/how-to-adopt. The pets have been vet checked, wormed, vaccinated, tested for heart worm, have a microchip ID, checked for friendly dispositions and are neutered/spayed.