Yanni is an easy-going and active orange tabby kitten born at the end of April 2018. He is friendly and affectionate with people he knows and is shy of strangers. For trusted people, he will jump into their lap and stay for short periods of time while you brush and pet him. He likes to sit next to you and tolerates being picked up for a very short time. Yanni plays with toys by himself or with interactive toys and usually comes when called. He has been around mellow dogs, calm kids over age 6 and has tolerated other cats, but is a bit on the dominant side. He will benefit from patient people willing to build his trust and watch him blossom. Siblings available.
This cat and others are available at Cat Tales Rescue. Pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Adoption fee is $125 adults, $150 for kittens. For more information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492.