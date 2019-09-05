Murphy’s foster home describes him as mellow, affectionate, confident with strangers and kids over age 4, and very friendly with people he knows. He enjoys the company of his siblings and mom cat, as well as the gentle dog in the foster home. He was born in June 2019 at his foster home. He especially likes to hang around people. He’ll window watch, door greet and follow you around. When you sit, he’ll jump into your lap or let you place him there. He purrs on contact and will stay for short periods of brushing or petting. There are times he’d rather just sit next to you. He plays with toys, by himself or with you, and he likes to sleep with you. Siblings available.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Adoption fee is $125 for adults and $150 for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492.