Evie is your happy, wiggly puppy that gives dog kisses, lays her head in your lap, door greets and follows you. She likes to sleep with you and enjoys going for car rides and leash walks. She plays fetch, tug-o-war and with dog toys. She knows some commands, is crate trained and is 80% house trained. She has met and is good with kids over age 5 and is fine with most cats and dogs. She would enjoy another dog for a pal and a fence would be nice, too. She is a mellow, affectionate, friendly girl who is hesitant of unknown men, but given assurance will warm up. If she knows you, she is friendly.
Paws and Ears Animal Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, are up to date on vaccinations and have a micro ID. For further information or to start the adoption process, call 952-221-2077, email PawsAndEarsAnimalRescue@yahoo.com or visit www.PawsAndEarsAnimalRescue.org.