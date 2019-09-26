Mavis is a rusty-tan and black lovely tabby girl with soft medium length hair. She enjoys petting, brushing, and playing with her water dish. She’s friendly with strangers and trusted folks, as well as kind kids over 4. She’s young, so introduce her to gentle dogs and she should do OK. She’s outgoing, kitten-active, and a bit dominate with her siblings. She greets you at the door, watches for you or wildlife at windows, tolerates being picked up, and prefers to sit next to you. She hopes you have fun toys for her and interactive toys play with together. She was born June 2019 in foster care to her abandoned mom cat. Siblings available.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Adoption fee is $125 for adults, $150 for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492.