This confident, friendly, gray, male kitten gets along with respectful kids and dogs and most cats. He was bottle fed after being found at one week of age. Tory likes to be held, gives kitty kisses, face and ankle rubs, door greets, follows you, jumps into your lap or lets you place him there. His purring can be heard on contact with trusted folks, and he enjoys brushing and petting, plus kneads you. He enjoys window watching, toys by himself or interactive ones with you. Tory would do best with another companion animal. There is a sibling available.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Adoption fee is $125 for adults, $150 for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.