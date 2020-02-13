Pet of the week

Chewy is a smart, typically active Chihuahua/Parson terrier mix born in October 2016. He is crate and house trained and knows basic commands. He is good with respectful kids, most cats and dogs. He chases after chickens. He watches at the window for you, door greets and follows you. Chewy gives dog kisses, lays his head in your lap and likes to sleep with you. Although he dislikes being carried, he jumps into your lap when you sit. He is friendly with trusted folks. Chewy barks to announce strangers and is anxious before becoming friendly. Chewy likes car rides and leash walks.
The Rescue Crew pets have been spayed/neutered, dewormed, microchipped and are up to date on core vaccinations. For questions email cookiecramer@gmail.comor or call Elizabeth at 651-592-2161. To meet a pet please fill out the adoption application at www.rescuecrew.org.