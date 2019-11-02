PLYMOUTH — Students from Holy Name of Jesus School grabbed rakes, leaf blowers and leaf bags and headed out to neighbors' yards to help them pick up leaves for the school’s ninth-annual Rake-a-Thon on Oct. 26.
About 200 students in kindergarten through sixth-grade, as well as parents and teachers, raked 13 yards in the Plymouth area. The Rake-a-Thon is intended to teach students about the importance of service by helping others in the community who need it, a news release said.
“The Rake-a-Thon is a great, hands-on service project for our students to truly give back to the community,” Martha Laurent, Holy Name of Jesus School principal, said in a news release ahead of the event. “It’s really wonderful to see everyone come together for a common cause, living out our mission to ‘Be the Hands of Christ.’”
The yards the students raked were selected through a nomination process in which event organizers look for residents in the community who need assistance with raking. The residents included people who are elderly, homebound, dealing with an illness or recently lost a loved one.
After the yards were raked, a parent “compost team” went to each house to collect and dispose of the leaves at a local composting center.
Holy Name of Jesus School, 155 County Road 24, in Wayzata is a Catholic school for students in preschool through sixth-grade. The website is school.hnoj.org.