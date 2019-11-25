PLYMOUTH — Artists from all over the metro area gathered in Plymouth on Nov. 23-24 to display and sell their artwork, pottery, photographs and other goods.
The annual Plymouth Arts Fair featured 30 local and regional artists selling paintings, photography, sculptures, jewelry, pottery, clothing and accessories, household items and more in the Plymouth Creek Center. Kidcreate Studio was also on hand offering a free clay snowman making activity on Saturday afternoon.
“The arts fair is important because it provides an opportunity to visit and purchase homemade items from local artists and support local small businesses right here in the surrounding community,” Plymouth Parks and Recreation Supervisor Alyssa Fram told Lakeshore Weekly News.
The arts fair also featured music from the Plymouth Concert Band Ensembles, the Roe Family Singers and Greenwood Tree folk duo.