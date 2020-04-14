EXCELSIOR — Lake Minnetonka-area police and fire departments will help wish residents a happy birthday during the stay-at-home order.
During the stay-at-home order, people have been forced to get creative with how they celebrate their birthdays. Some public safety departments around the state have launched birthday patrols to help people make their birthday special.
The Excelsior Fire District in partnership with the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department and the Deephaven Police Department announced April 14 the Excelsior Fire and Police Birthday Patrol, a news release from Tonka Bay says.
The birthday patrol will run from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. every day of the week until May 4 (when the current stay-at-home order is set to end), the release said. It is open to families with children turning ages 2-12 who live in the Excelsior Fire District, Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenwood, Tonka Bay and Shorewood.
Parents, guardians, and caregivers who fill out the form at excelsiorfire.org/fire-safety-articles/kids-area/ at least 24 hours in advance can have the birthday patrol make an appearance where they live.
The birthday patrol will flash their lights, give a big firefighter and police birthday Wave, and spread some birthday cheer for the child’s birthday.