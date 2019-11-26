EXCELSIOR — Trees will be set up around Excelsior for people to decorate as part of the annual Giving Tree Project.
The Giving Tree Project, which started in 1996, ensures people who have hit hard times have a festive tree for the holidays, according to the Excelsior Fire District.
There will be 20 trees on the sidewalks and at storefronts throughout Excelsior ready for public decorating from Friday, Nov. 29, through Friday, Dec. 13, the Excelsior Fire District’s website says. The Giving Tree Project trees are the ones with a green tree-shaped poem tied to the boughs.
New, handmade or previously loved ornaments and tree trimmings are all welcomed to be hung on trees.
Large donations of ornaments, lights, tree trimmings, tree stands, etc. can be dropped off year-round at Gary’s First Class Car Care, 301 Water St. The Excelsior Fire Station No. 1, 24100 Smithtown Road, in Shorewood, also accepts The Giving Tree Project donations.
The Giving Tree Project is also looking for Scout troops, sports teams, civic organizations, neighborhood groups, clubs, and other groups to adopt a tree to decorate. Groups that do this are encouraged to write the group’s name on an ornament, card, ribbon or tree banner.
The Giving Tree Project benefits clients of ResourceWest. If you or someone you know needs a Christmas tree this year, contact ResourceWest at 952-933-3860.
Since The Giving Tree Project got its start in 1996, it has given more than 440 trees to families in the area.
The website for the Giving Tree Project is excelsiorfire.org/events/giving-tree.