MINNETONKA — The Marsh, a wellness and fitness center in Minnetonka, is partnering with the Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation to talk about heart health during February’s “heart health month,” according to a news release.
Cardiologist Courtney Jordan Baechler will give a talk titled “The Undeniable Link between Emotions and Heart Disease" in which she will highlight recent innovations on the mind-body connection, the release says.
The talk will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, at The Marsh, 15000 Minnetonka Blvd.
Baechler is the head of the Emerging Science Centers at the Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation, where she oversees the Prevention Science Center and the Women’s Cardiovascular Science Center, the release says.
The Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation is an international leader in “broken-heart syndrome” or Takotsubo and understands the link between emotions and heart disease, the release says. New studies show the mind-body therapies like mindfulness, meditation and emotional regulation could help treat cardiovascular disease.
Those interested in attending can register at themarsh.com/events or by calling 952-935-2202.