The Wayzata Police Department has teamed up with the Wayzata and Long Lake fire departments to offer birthday patrols to help kids celebrate their birthdays when they can't have a typical party.
During the stay-at-home order, people have been forced to get creative with how they celebrate their birthdays. Some public safety departments around the state, including the Excelsior Fire District, have started offering birthday patrols to help make kids' birthdays extra special.
Now kids who live in Wayzata and Long Lake can get a special birthday parade of public safety vehicles to celebrate their birthday. A police car and fire truck will roll by the child's home with lights flashing, a news release says.
To request a birthday patrol, parents or caregivers should send an email to wayzatapd@wayzata.org at least 24 hours before a child's birthday.