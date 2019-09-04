Schedule of events

Retroshift Car Show

A car show featuring 20-plus vintage motoring cars on Lake Street from 5-9 p.m. on Friday.

Carnival

A carnival on Lake Street featuring rides, food, a Ferris wheel, logrolling and other fun for all ages. Hours are 5-10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.

Street Market

Vendors will line Lake Street showing off their products. Hours are 5-9 p.m. on Friday (the Night Market), 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.

Live music

On Friday, Black Van will perform from 5:30-7:30 p.m., followed by Stephanie Varone & Startlette’s Web from 8-9:30 p.m. On Saturday, Chad Edwards Band from noon-2 p.m., PowerTap from 2:30-4:30 p.m., The Plott Hounds from 5-7 p.m. and Free & Easy from 8-9:45 p.m. On Sunday, School of Rock Eden Prairie from 12:30-1 p.m.

Rails and Ales Craft Beer Festival

A beer festival from 5-9 p.m. on Friday featuring 25 breweries pouring samples, games and live music by Gus Sent Me.

Coaster Cart Derby

A soap box derby car race down the Indian Mound hill at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Depot Dog Park Activities

On Saturday, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., there will be agility fun, a puppy cuddle, a doggy rescue event, as well as dachshund races and costume contest from noon-2 p.m. On Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., there's Doga (yoga with your dog) at 9 a.m., a puppy cuddle, a doggy kissing both, and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., show off your dog’s stills while raising money for charity and competing for cash prizes for the farthest jumpers.

Mobile Ninja Anywhere

New to this year’s James J. Hill Days is Mobile Ninja Anywhere featuring obstacle courses for children and adults. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday.

Fireworks

The fireworks will start at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Community in Unity Service

This year’s second-annual interfaith celebration, where different faiths will father together to share messages of peace, hope and harmony, is at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. A bagpipe procession will take place from McCormick’s down Lake Street from 10:15-11:15 a.m.

Parade

A parade down Lake Street, featuring Art Mason as the Grand Marshal, from 2-3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Before the parade, at 1:45 p.m., there will by a T-6 Thunder Airshow flyover.