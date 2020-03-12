Last week’s where the heck is it photo was taken of the well house at the Mound Transit Center, 5515 Shoreline Drive, in Mound.
The well house was relocated to the Mound Transit Center from the Mound Transit District in 2009 thanks to a grand from the Three Rivers Park District, according to a sign on the well house. When redevelopment began in Mound in the 2000s, the well house was the only building of significant architectural value and worthy of saving.
Now the well house sits at a trail head for the Dakota Rail Trail, providing restrooms, vending machines and drinking water for trail users.
Congratulations to Jan Corkery of Minnetonka, Dale Evans, Connie Isaak, Matthew Isaak and Dave Peterson, who all guessed the photo correctly.
Thank you to everyone who submitted guesses for where the heck is it. If you have any ideas for what we should do for a future where the heck is it photo, we’d love to hear them. You can either email your ideas or high-resolution photos (include a closeup and wide shot) to mturtinen@swpub.com or call editor Melissa Turtinen with your idea at 952-843-4640. We’ll give you credit for your submission.