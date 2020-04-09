Last week’s where the heck is it photo was taken at the Gray’s Bay dam at the outlet of Lake Minnetonka into Minnehaha Creek. The dam was built in 1979 to help control flooding on Minnehaha Creek and Lake Minnetonka. It is managed by the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District.
Congratulations to Dori Helmer of Minnetonka and Lynda Pedersen of Wayzata, who guessed the photo correctly.
