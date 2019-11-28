Last week’s where the heck is it photo was taken of the Old North School at the West Hennepin History Center, 1953 W. Wayzata Blvd., in Long Lake.
The Old North School is a log cabin style school house that was erected in 1858 in the original Medina township. It was the first school house in the area, according to the West Hennepin History Center’s website. The building also served as a community meeting house and the first Presbyterian Church was organized in the building in 1863, before the building was moved to the museum in 1972.
Congratulations to Doug McNaught, who guessed the photo correctly.
Thank you to everyone who submitted guesses for where the heck is it. If you have any ideas for what we should do for a future where the heck is it photo, we’d love to hear them. You can either email your ideas or high-resolution photos (include a closeup and wide shot) to mturtinen@swpub.com or call editor Melissa Turtinen with your idea at 952-843-4640. We’ll give you credit for your submission.