Last week’s where the heck is it photo was taken of the bridge along the Luce Line State Trail that goes over Gleason Lake in Plymouth.
Congratulations to Daniel Becker, Jen Bertrand of Plymouth, Tom Brix of Plymouth, Lee Eckman of Corcoran, Kris Frank of Plymouth, Barb Gleason of Shorewood, Sandie Larson of Orono, Carol Meyer of Wayzata, Peter Mitchelson of Wayzata, Allison Schwaller of Plymouth, Don Sjostrom of Plymouth, Kari Swandal of Plymouth, Lee Wallace of Plymouth and Peggy Weaver of Plymouth, who all guessed the photo correctly.
Thank you to everyone who submitted guesses for where the heck is it. If you have any ideas for what we should do for a future where the heck is it photo, we’d love to hear them. You can either email your ideas or high-resolution photos (include a closeup and wide shot) to mturtinen@swpub.com or call editor Melissa Turtinen with your idea at 952-843-4640. We’ll give you credit for your submission.