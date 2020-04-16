The April 9 where the heck is it photo was taken of the alley between the Navarre True Value hardware store and The Lake Room restaurant on Shoreline Drive in Navarre.
Congratulations to Tom Brix of Plymouth, Robert Eng, Barb Gleason of Shorewood, Tony Jewett of Deephaven, Andrew Reinitz of Mound, Rick Rohrer of Orono, Barbara Thibault and Andy Weigman, who all guessed the photo correctly.
Thank you to everyone who submitted guesses for where the heck is it. If you have any ideas for what we should do for a future where the heck is it photo, we’d love to hear them. You can either email your ideas or high-resolution photos (include a closeup and wide shot) to mturtinen@swpub.com or call editor Melissa Turtinen with your idea at 952-843-4640. We’ll give you credit for your submission.