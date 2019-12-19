Last week’s where the heck is it photo was taken of the Lafayette Club, 2800 Northview Road, in Minnetonka Beach. The Lafayette Club is a private country club that started as a hotel, built by James J. Hill, opening on July 4, 1882. That building, and the one that followed, were both destroyed by fire, Lafayette’s website says. The current clubhouse was built in 1925.
Congratulations to Lou Ann Powell of Wayzata, Susan Enlow of Minnetonka Beach, Barb Gleason of Shorewood, Nancy Moe of Mound and Tory Schalkle of Wayzata, who guessed the photo correctly.
Thank you to everyone who submitted guesses for where the heck is it. If you have any ideas for what we should do for a future where the heck is it photo, we’d love to hear them. You can either email your ideas or high-resolution photos (include a closeup and wide shot) to mturtinen@swpub.com or call editor Melissa Turtinen with your idea at 952-843-4640. We’ll give you credit for your submission.