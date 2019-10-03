Last week’s where the heck is it photo was taken at Noerenberg Memorial Gardens, 2865 Northshore Drive. The gardens are situated on the shore of Lake Minnetonka’s Crystal Bay. The gardens were once home to Frederick Noerenberg — the founder of Grain Belt Brewery — and his family. It is now managed by the Three Rivers Park District.
Congratulations to Barb Gleason of Shorewood, Carol Vander Velden, Donn Wood of Hopkins, Kathy Grant of Minnetonka, Kristine Cooley, Jim Kane of Plymouth, Judy Crawford of Excelsior and Karen Moore of Plymouth, who all guessed the photo correctly.
