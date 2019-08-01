Last week’s where the heck is it photo was taken of Noerenberg Memorial Gardens, as seen from Lake Minnetonka’s Maxwell Bay.
The gardens were once home to Frederick Noerenberg — the founder of Grain Belt Brewery — and his family. It is now managed by the Three Rivers Park District.
Congratulations to Tom Brix of Plymouth, Beverly Blomberg, Pat Halsten of Wayzata, Craig Rossebo, who all guessed the photo correctly.
Thank you to everyone who submitted guesses for where the heck is it. If you have any ideas for what we should do for a future where the heck is it photo, we’d love to hear them. You can either email your ideas or high-resolution photos (include a closeup and wide shot) to mturtinen@swpub.com or call editor Melissa Turtinen with your idea at 952-843-4640. We’ll give you credit for your submission.