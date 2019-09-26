Last week’s where the heck is it photo was taken of the side of the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society’s building at 305 Water St. in Excelsior.
Congratulations to Tom Dulebohn of Mound, Tim Ellis of Tonka Bay, Alice Reimann of Greenwood, Barb Gleason of Shorewood, Dave Durenberger of Excelsior, Renee Doyle, Lisa Stevens, Kay Derner of Mound, Val Stuessi and Nan Woodburn of Deehaven.
Thank you to everyone who submitted guesses for where the heck is it. If you have any ideas for what we should do for a future where the heck is it photo, we’d love to hear them. You can either email your ideas or high-resolution photos (include a closeup and wide shot) to mturtinen@swpub.com or call editor Melissa Turtinen with your idea at 952-843-4640. We’ll give you credit for your submission.