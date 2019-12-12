Where the heck it was
Last week’s where the heck is it photo was taken of Mound True Value Hardware and Paint, 2250 Commerce Blvd., in Mound.
Congratulations to Jones Lindman of Minnetrista; Connie and Matthew Isaak; Carol Shukle of Mound; Kim Loew of Mound; Eric, Gemma and Sidney Radermacher of Minnetrista; LuAnn Sing-Lynch of Mound; Andy Anderson of Deephaven;
Thank you to everyone who submitted guesses for where the heck is it. If you have any ideas for what we should do for a future where the heck is it photo, we’d love to hear them. You can either email your ideas or high-resolution photos (include a closeup and wide shot) to mturtinen@swpub.com or call editor Melissa Turtinen with your idea at 952-843-4640. We’ll give you credit for your submission.