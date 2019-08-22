Last week’s where the heck is it photo was taken of The Andrews Sisters Trail in downtown Mound. The trail is named after the Andrews Sisters singing group. LaVerne, Maxene and Patty Andrews grew up in Mound, spending all of their summers in the city from 1917 through 1931, living in a house that would be at 2506 Commerce Blvd.
No one guessed the photo correctly.
Thank you to everyone who submitted guesses for where the heck is it. If you have any ideas for what we should do for a future where the heck is it photo, we’d love to hear them. You can either email your ideas or high-resolution photos (include a closeup and wide shot) to mturtinen@swpub.com or call editor Melissa Turtinen with your idea at 952-843-4640. We’ll give you credit for your submission.