Last week’s photo of the stairs leading up to the second floor of the Ridgedale Service Center in Minnetonka may have been a little too easy for Lakeshore Weekly News readers seeing as we may have set a record for the number of people who correctly guessed where the heck the photo was taken.
Congratulations to everyone who got it right: Pat Angell, Sharon Althaus, Linda Bailer, Daniel Becker, Mark Bischoff, Greg Blockhus, Barbara Cavanaugh, Joan Charnas, Pat Christy, Christine of Hopkins, Bonnie Clay, Lauren Clugh, Melinda Colwell, Vivian Connolly, Barrett Culhane, Gretchen Fogo, Kris Frank, Marlene Garvis, Laurie Gaue, Mary Ellen Gee, Kathryn Grant, Liz Heuser, Bill Jackson, Elita Jacobson, Pamela Janisch, Brooke Johnson, Jason Klaassen, Sarah Krake, Nancy Kralovec, Pam Kuntuzos, Kevin Lee, Dave Lilja, Marilyn McClaskey, Lynn Mueller, Gunnar Oas, Helen Pearson, Dennis Pederson, Dave Peterson, Melissa Pickert, Jim Rettinger, Kathleen Richardson, Joe Robosky, Jeff Roehl, Rick Rohrer, Marsha Rokke, Nolan Rundquist (age 6), Beth Ryan, Jane Sarrazin, Pam Scherling, Jane Shanard, Barb Sichel, Dagmar Skool, Nancy Stanga, Karla Stenson, Sue Styrbicki, Broden Underwood, Jackson Underwood, Carol Vander Velden, Jan Voigt, Jaren Whiting (age 10) and Summer Wright.
The Ridgedale Regional Service Center, 12601 Ridgedale Drive, houses a county service center, library and district court.