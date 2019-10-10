Last week’s where the heck is it photo was taken of the colorful mosaic bench at The Commons, 135 Lake St., in Excelsior. The bench, designed by David Cooley, is dedicated in memory Debbie Hart, who was behind Artworks and the creation of the Excelsior Art Fair (now known as Art on the Lake), according to the Artworks website.
Congratulations to Kim Lesinski of Excelsior, Bobby Wozniak of Minnetrista and Julie Funderburk of Excelsior, who guessed the photo correctly.
Thank you to everyone who submitted guesses for where the heck is it. If you have any ideas for what we should do for a future where the heck is it photo, we’d love to hear them. You can either email your ideas or high-resolution photos (include a closeup and wide shot) to mturtinen@swpub.com or call editor Melissa Turtinen with your idea at 952-843-4640. We’ll give you credit for your submission.