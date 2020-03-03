WAYZATA — Construction on Lake Street in downtown Wayzata is slated to begin in mid-April, a news release from the city says.
The Wayzata City Council on Feb. 27 voted to partner with six contractors for the first phase of Panoway on Wayzata Bay (previously called the Wayzata Lake Effect project), which aims to improve the city’s lakefront and make it more pedestrian-friendly.
Phase one of the project, which includes the reconstruction of Lake Street from Barry to Broadway avenues to make it more friendly to pedestrians and bicyclists, as well as replace the existing parking lot at Lake Street and Broadway Avenue with a plaza park and extend the Dakota Rail Regional Trail, is estimated to cost $9.1 million, the release says.
Stahl Construction, which the city hired last fall after bids for phase one of the project came in higher than expected resulting in the project being delayed, will provide project management services throughout the construction process, overseeing the work of the six contractors the City Council approved on Feb. 27. They are:
- Kelleher Construction Inc. — cast-in-place concrete. Cost: $282,473.
- Hollenback & Nelson Inc. — architectural precast and masonry. Cost: $383,500.
- Metro Manufacturing — metals. Cost: $236,917.
- New Look Contracting Inc. — earthwork and utilities. Cost: $2,839,000.
- Curb Masters – site concrete — Cost: $2,165,875.70.
- Greenscape Companies, Inc. — landscaping and irrigation. Cost: $529,600.
“Between improved market realities and the support of our partner, Stahl Construction, we were pleased to see bids come in much closer to our original budget,” Wayzata Mayor Ken Willcox said in the release. “We’re eager to move forward with this valuable investment in our lakefront, which we know will build upon its treasured heritage and create a unique and welcoming experience for residents and visitors to enjoy for years to come.”
The city notes that hiring Stahl Construction resulted in nearly $2 million in cost savings.
Meanwhile, electrical and asphalt paving scopes of work will be rebid, the release notes.
“We look forward to beginning the construction of Panoway and feel inspired by the enthusiasm shared by the public,” said Andrew Mullin, board chair of the Wayzata Conservancy, which is raising private funds for the project. “The Wayzata lakefront has long been cherished as a place to relax, refresh and reconnect with our community. This transformational initiative is a community investment that will yield longstanding benefits for generations of residents and visitors.”
Phase one of the project is expected to be completed in early September. Construction in Wayzata this summer has already prompted the Wayzata Art Experience to cancel this year's event, typically held in June. However, event organizers say it'll be back in 2021.
A bill to fund phase two
The first phase of construction is being funded by the city of Wayzata, Three Rivers Park District and the state of Minnesota, the release says. The second phase of the project, which includes a 1,250-foot boardwalk that would stretch from the historic Wayzata Depot and Depot Park east to the historic Section Foreman House, create an Eco Park near the Section Foreman House and make improvements to the Depot Park, as well as make accessibility improvements to the area, will cost about $15 million.
The city of Wayzata and its partners are seeking money in the 2020 bonding bill to help fund a portion of the second phase of the project. Rep. Jerry Hertaus, R-Greenfield, has sponsored HF3381, a bill that would appropriate $10 million from the bond proceeds fund for a grant to the city of Wayzata for this phase of the project. Earlier this year, Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, recommended the grant in his Local Jobs and Projects Plan.
“We are grateful that Rep. Hertaus, Sen. Osmek, and Gov. Walz are in support of Panoway on Wayzata Bay. Their support speaks volumes about this project, which is the culmination of almost 10 years of community engagement, and its mission to restore, protect, and enhance this treasured asset, Lake Minnetonka, for our community and the broader region,” Wayzata City Manager Jeffrey Dahl told Lakeshore Weekly News. “In order to move forward with the second phase, the city will need state bonding dollars given the regional significance of the lake and Wayzata’s downtown lakefront. The state requires local matching funds for any bonding request and the city’s commitment to funding phase one of the project will meet this requirement.”
The project’s website is www.wayzata.org/392/Panoway-on-Wayzata-Bay.