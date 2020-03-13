More information

The city of Wayzata will be updating its website, www.wayzata.org, with the latest city-related information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

To limit the spread of COVID-19, state health officials encourage people to wash their hands and stay home if you're sick. The latest on the COVID-19 situation in Minnesota is available on the Minnesota Department of Health's website at www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus.