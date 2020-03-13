WAYZATA — In the wake of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) global pandemic, the city of Wayzata is making sure critical services remain operational.
On the city’s website, it says its most important role in all of this is to keep the local government running, so it is developing continuity of operations plans to ensure critical services, such as the police and fire departments, remain operational.
The city says it is working with Hennepin County Emergency Management, the Hennepin County Sheriff, the Minnesota Department of Public Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to develop continuity of operations plans.
It is also analyzing core functions to determine staffing requirements, assessing technological needs and considering options to allow people to work remotely.
The city has taken some measures to limit city staff and the public’s risk during the outbreak. Among them: practicing social distancing within city departments; wiping down high-traffic areas more regularly with disinfectant; and halting all out-of-state travel for employees.
As of March 12, the city of Wayzata was not canceling any future events, meetings or implementing additional physical separation measures within city buildings.
“We will continue to evaluate meetings and other uses of our facilities, as well as off-site gatherings, on an individual basis,” the city’s website says. “We may take additional precautions depending upon how the situation evolves.”
As of March 13, 14 Minnesotans have tested positive for COVID-19, including more than one person in Hennepin County, the Minnesota Department of Health's website shows. The number is expected to rise.