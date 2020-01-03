MINNETONKA — Housing developer Dominium is moving to a larger office space in Minnetonka, according to a Dec. 27 news release from the company.
Dominium closed on a building at Crest Ridge Corporate Center, 10900-11100 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka, on Dec. 27, 2019, the release said. The space was formerly occupied by Syngenta Seeds. Syngenta Seeds announced it late 2018 it was moving 200 of its employees from Minnetonka to a WeWork space in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis, according to media reports at the time.
“We are excited to move our headquarters to the Crest Ridge building,” Paul Sween, managing partner of Dominium, said in the release. “The building’s location, amenities and space are an ideal fit for our growing business. This move marks a continued commitment to affordable housing as we start our 48th year in business. I’m excited about this next chapter in Dominium’s history.”
The company is making this move to a larger space to better accommodate its growing number of employees and “facilitate future growth,” the release says, noting Dominium’s strategic plan for the next five years focuses heavily on growth.
Dominium plans to start renovating the Crest Ridge office building early this year, the release said. It plans to use about half of the 120,000 square foot building and lease the other half of it.
Dominium, which is currently headquartered in Plymouth, is an affordable housing development and management company with more than 1,000 employees, the company’s website says. It manages more than 30,000 apartments in 22 states and is the nation's fourth-largest provider of affordable housing.