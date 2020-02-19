MINNETONKA — The 55+ Driver Discount Program announced five driver discount courses in Minnetonka, Hopkins and Wayzata in a Feb. 11 news release.
Those who complete the eight-hour course and are 55 or older are eligible for 10% off on their auto insurance, the release said. Attendees must then complete a four-hour refresher every three years.
The instructor from the Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center will update attendees on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety.
The eight-hour first-time course will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on March 25-26 at the Hopkins VFW Post 425, 100 Shady Oak Road, in Hopkins. It is $26.
The four-hour refresher courses, which cost $22, will be held on the following dates:
- 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on March 11 at the Hopkins VFW Post 425.
- 5:30-9:30 p.m. on March 12 at the Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., in Minnetonka.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on March 18 at Folkestone Presbyterian Homes, 100 Promenade Ave., in Wayzata.
- 5:30-9:30 p.m. on March 26 at the Minnetonka Community Center.
The program's website is mnsafetycenter.org.