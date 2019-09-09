Editor's note

The enrollment numbers provided by the school districts are as of the last week of August. Enrollment numbers change daily. 

Reporter Frances Stevenson contributed to this report.

Back to school spending is expected to reach $27.8 billion this year, or $519 per student, according to Deloitte’s 2019 back-to-school report. That’s up slightly from 2018, when back-to-school spending was estimated to be $510 per student.

Melissa Turtinen is the multimedia reporter for Lakeshore Weekly News. She's passionate about adding context to stories and informing people about what's going on in their community. She enjoys being outside, traveling and good beer.

