HOPKINS — Hopkins and Minnetonka public schools are looking for nominees for the Caring Youth Award, according to a news release from the district.
Nominees must be students in grades seven through 12 who show ongoing awareness of others through volunteering, the release says. Other qualifications include:
- The student must live in Hopkins, Minnetonka or Golden Valley, attend school in Hopkins or Minnetonka and/or volunteer in Hopkins Minnetonka or Golden Valley.
- The volunteer work must be unpaid and not a requirement for a class or a co-curricular program.
- The person must be nominated by the organization they are serving.
The Caring Youth Recognition event is held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., in Minnetonka. The event is hosted by the Hopkins and Minnetonka School districts and the Glen Lake Optimists to honor contributions of caring young people in the community.
The Caring Youth Awards nomination form is at bit.ly/2SWV8P8.