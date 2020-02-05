HOPKINS — Hopkins High School students won 30 Minnesota Scholastic Art Awards, according to a news release from the school district.
Students were recognized for talents including mixed media, drawing, photography, painting and more. The awards included 10 Gold Key awards, five Silver Key awards and 15 honorable mentions, the release says.
Students who were awarded Gold Key or Silver Key designations will be honored at a ceremony at the Weisman Art Museum in Minneapolis on Feb. 22, the release says. The honorable mentions will receive a certificate.
Gold Key awardees:
- Annika Danielson, mixed media, "A Lot On My Mind"
- Annika Danielson, mixed media, "Toxic Masculinity"
- Ethan (Asher) Osborne, drawing, "Glass Face"
- Amaya Pena, photography, "Girl Who Looks"
- Grace Schweigert, art portfolio, "Life Through a Different Lens"
- Marcjanna Taylor, mixed media, "Lazing on a Sunday Afternoon"
- Marcjanna Taylor, painting, "American Psycho"
- Marcjanna Taylor, painting, "I Want to Break Free"
- Madeleine Rochen, ceramics, "Yixing Tea Set"
Silver Key awardees:
- Annika Danielson, drawing, "Suffocated"
- Grace Schweigert, painting, "Miscellaneous Pieces"
- Marcjanna Taylor, art portfolio, "Different Perspectives"
- Claire Belrose, ceramics, "Tripod Platter"
- Madeleine Rochen, ceramics, "Decal Tea Pot"
Honorable mentions:
- Annika Danielson, painting, "Aphrodisiac Daydreams"
- Annika Danielson, mixed media, "Finding the Pain in Everything"
- Annika Danielson, mixed media, "Planetary Homicide"
- Amaya Pena, mixed media, "Collage Triptych"
- Molly Redmond, drawing, "Mr. Hampshire’s Sunday Picnic"
- Grace Schweigert, painting, "The Little People"
- Grace Schweigert, painting, "Reaching for the Sky"
- Grace Schweigert, painting, "Colorful Chicago"
- Marcjanna Taylor, mixed media, "American Beauty"
- Marcjanna Taylor, painting, "Scream"
- Samantha Thomas, drawing, "All of These Lines Tell You My Story"
- Lauren d’Albertis, ceramics, "Flying Butterflies"
- Madeleine Rochen, ceramics, "Neptune’s Negative Space"
- Madeleine Rochen, ceramics, "Polka Dot Pot"