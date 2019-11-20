HOPKINS — More than 200 Hopkins Public School students have earned Advanced Placement Scholar Honors.
The school district said in a post on its website as many as 201 students earned these honors from the College Board in recognition of exceptional achievement on college-level AP exams.
"Hopkins has been pushing to expand student options in Advanced Placement courses for many years now," John Sammler, the Advanced Studies Coordinator at Hopkins, said. "There are more AP choices for students than ever, and this means students are taking more AP classes and starting earlier in their academic career."
The number of students who earned AP honors increased 11% from last year when 183 students received similar honors, the release says.
Students take AP tests in the spring and the results of those tests are disclosed in the fall, the release says. Eighty percent of the students who received honors are currently juniors or seniors.
There are several categories of the AP awards including AP scholar, which means the student received a score of 3 or higher on three exams; AP Scholar with Honors, which means the students scored 3.25 or higher on three exams; AP Scholar with Distinction which means the student received an average score of 3.5 on all AP exams taken and score 3 or higher on fire or more exams; National AP scholar which means the student received a score of at least a 4 on all AP exams and scores of 4 or higher on eight or more exams.
The four students who received the National AP Scholar award graduated in spring 2019, they are:
- Sam Buttress
- Shoshanna Peifer
- Elliot Saxena
- Elizabeth Sirianni
The full list of scholars can be found at https://bit.ly/2r5TaQU.