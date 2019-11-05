ORONO — Voters in the Orono Public School District went to the polls on Nov. 5 to elect three members to the Orono School Board.
Ali Howe will be a new face on the board, while Michael Bash and Laura Wallander will return to the board for another term, according to unofficial election results.
"I'm very happy for the opportunity to continue serving," Bash told Lakeshore Weekly News on election night, adding he is grateful to his “wonderful” wife and "the people that have gotten to know me over the last 16 years on the School Board.”
Wallander told the paper on election night she is very pleased to be chosen for a second term and is grateful to the district and everyone who voted.
The unofficial results for the School Board race, according to the Secretary of State's website:
- Michael Bash (incumbent): 1,096 votes; 21.87% of the vote
- Ali Howe: 1,456 votes; 29.05% of the vote
- David Shuler: 986 votes; 19.67% of the vote
- Laura Wallander (incumbent): 1,422 votes; 28.37% of the vote
- Write-in: 52 votes; 1.04% of the vote
All results are from the Minnesota Secretary of State and are unofficial until canvassed.
Reporter Eden Teller contributed to this report.