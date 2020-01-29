HOPKINS — Several Lake Minnetonka-area educators are nominated for Minnesota’s 2020 Teacher of the Year, according to a news release from Education Minnesota.
Education Minnesota announced on Jan. 24 the 134 teachers who are candidates for the Teacher of the Year award. The candidates had to be nominated, accept the nomination and complete the required materials, the release says.
The local candidates in the running for the award include:
- Chris Adams, Hopkins Public Schools
- Shannon Finnegan, Hopkins Public Schools
- Leanne Smith, Minnetonka Public Schools
- Emily Haugh, Wayzata Public Schools
- Dawn Johnson, Wayzata Public Schools
- Amanda Laden, Wayzata Public Schools
- Steve Newman, Wayzata Public Schools
- Klair Hans, Westonka Public Schools
- Sara Schwartz, Westonka Public Schools
- Bobbie Jo Tronsgard, Westonka Public Schools
The 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be the 56th teacher honored, the release says.
A 25-member panel will narrow down the list of candidates to a group of semifinalists and then finalists, with the winner of Minnesota Teacher of the Year honored on Sunday, May 3, at the St. Paul RiverCentre.